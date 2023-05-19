Bentley Continental GTC Speed car review

Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Kingfisher Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The V-12 engine is dead. Long live the V-12. In the coming years, supercar companies like Lamborghini, Bentley and Rolls-Royce have all announced phase-outs of their V-12 engines as they roll into the age of hybrid and electric vehicles. In the meantime, they’re launching 12-cylinder masterpieces as odes to the ultimate in petrol power – and wealthy customers are snapping them up at a record clip. In other words, at the very top of the car market, the 12-cylinder is dying, and demand has never been stronger. With the king of combustion hitting the end of its road, Bentley has launched the Continental GTC Speed. It’s a “W-12” road burner, in which where three banks of four cylinders are arranged in a kind of “W” configuration. Its raw power is matched only by its refined interior.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Kingfisher Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Despite a price tag approaching $400,000, the GTC Speed is quickly selling out. Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmar, said there are “very few available” before Bentley rolls the last of its 12-cylinder engines off the line in April 2024. “These models are already almost sold out,” Hallmark told CNBC. “It’s the end of a great era.” So with the Continental GTC Speed, Bentley has decided to party like it’s 1999. The model I drove carried a price tag of $384,000. Its color is called “Kingfisher,” a luminescent, shimmering blue that, like it’s namesake bird, was born to fly. It was loaded with some of Bentley’s most popular options, including 22″ black-painted “Speed Wheels,” a touring package for added comfort and generous helpings of carbon fiber.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Kingfisher Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Inside, the GTC Speed was dripping with luxury add-ons, from the contrast stitching on the seats (with “Kingfisher” and “Beluga” colored threads) to the Bang and Olufsen sound system, precision diamond quilting and the deep-pile overmats for added foot comfort. My favorite options, also one of the most popular, is the “rotating display,” where a section of the carbon-fiber dashboard flips over when the car starts to reveal its digital display, kind of like the supercar version of the secret wall in a mansion library. It costs an extra $6,600 — but hey, when you’re spending $380,000 for a car, what’s an extra six grand? (About 70% of Bentley owners are including it.) The most beautiful part of the Continental GTC Speed is the drive. As befits a car with multiple personalities, The GTC Speed has three driving modes: comfort, custom, Bentley and enhanced sport. Driving in comfort mode is like floating on a cloud, even on pot-hole ridden streets of New York and New Jersey. Bentley mode offers a balance between comfort and sport.

CNBC’s Kelly Evans and Robert Frank in a Bentley Scott Mlyn | CNBC