Gap GPS Q1 earnings report 2023

The Gap logo is displayed at a Gap store on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Gap reported another quarter of net losses and declining sales across its four brands but the retailer insisted it’s making progress – and has managed to significantly improve its margins.

Here’s how the apparel retailer did in its fiscal first quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Revenue: $3.28 billion vs. $3.29 billion expected

1 cent, adjusted (it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was comparable to estimates) Revenue: $3.28 billion vs. $3.29 billion expected

For the three-month period that ended April 29, the company reported a loss of $18 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a loss of $162 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year ago period. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

Sales dropped to $3.28 billion, down 6% from $3.48 billion a year earlier.

Gap – which includes its namesake brand, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta – has been without a CEO for nearly a year as it worked to restructure the business, understand its consumers better and get back to profitability.

Last month, it told investors it will lay off about 1,800 employees, more than three times as many as the 500 layoffs it announced in September, as part of a broad effort to cut costs and streamline operations.

Between this year and last, the company has cut 25% of its headquarters roles, which has increased the number of direct reports each manager has from 2 to 4 and reduced management layers from 12 to 8, the company said.

The cuts remove layers of red tape and bureaucracy that will allow Gap to be more nimble in its decision making and focused on its creative efforts, the company said.

In March, it also announced a major leadership shakeup. Athleta CEO Mary Beth Laughton left the company and its chief growth officer role was eliminated. Gap announced its chief people officer Sheila Peters would also be leaving, albeit at the end of the year.

In its most recent quarter, comparable sales were down 3% and store sales decreased 4% compared to last year.

Online sales, which represented 37% of total net sales, also dropped 9% year over year, but the company said that’s because sales trends are getting more in line with what’s historically normal after the Covid pandemic led to an industry-wide jump in ecommerce. Digital sales are up “significantly” to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

In the year ago period, many retailers were still battling pandemic-related supply chain issues and it landed Gap with a glut of inventory they had trouble selling because it was out of season or out of style.

Many, like Gap, relied on promotions to clear that inventory, particularly at Old Navy, but in its most recent quarter, it was able to hold the line on discounts – and benefit from reduced air freight expenses that has led to better margins for retailers across the industry.

Year over year, gross margins increased by 5.6 percentage points year-over-year to 37.1%. They also improved sequentially from its last quarter where margins were 33.6%.

The company attributed the bump in margins to lower air freight expenses and a slowdown in discounting, which was partially offset by ongoing inflationary costs.

Gap is also continuing to improve its inventory levels, which were down 27% in the quarter at $2.3 billion compared to the year ago period.