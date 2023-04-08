The Dunbar Heist: America’s Biggest Cash Robbery

Brief overview of the Dunbar armored robbery

The Dunbar armored facility in Los Angeles was responsible for transporting cash to and from various locations, including banks and ATMs. On September 12, 1997, a group of robbers gained access to the facility, bound and gagged the guards, and stole the money.

The robbers included a mix of insiders, including a Dunbar employee, a former employee, and the nephew of the branch manager. The insiders provided key information and assistance to the robbers, making the heist possible.

The robbers used various methods to launder and distribute the stolen money, including burying it in the ground and buying expensive cars and jewelry.

The heist sparked a massive manhunt by law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, ATF, and LAPD. The robbers were eventually caught through a combination of informants, surveillance, and forensics.

In total, eleven people were convicted in connection with the Dunbar robbery. The ringleader, Allen Pace, received a sentence of 24 years in prison, while others received shorter sentences.

The Dunbar robbery had a significant impact on the armored car industry, leading to increased security measures and employee screening. It also highlighted the vulnerability of cash transportation and storage, and the potential for insider threats in high-risk industries.

The Dunbar robbery has been the subject of numerous books, documentaries, and even a Hollywood movie, “Masterminds,” which was released in 2016.

Background on the armored car industry and security measures

The armored car industry is responsible for transporting cash, coins, and other valuables from one location to another. The industry plays a critical role in the economy, serving banks, retail businesses, and other organizations that handle large amounts of cash.

To protect the valuable cargo being transported, the armored car industry employs a range of security measures. Armored vehicles are designed to withstand physical attacks, with reinforced body armor, bullet-resistant glass, and other defensive features. Armored car crews are trained in defensive driving and tactics to evade or repel attackers.

In addition to physical security measures, the armored car industry also uses advanced technology to protect its cargo. Many armored vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking, surveillance cameras, and other sensors to monitor the vehicle’s location and detect any suspicious activity.

The armored car industry also places a significant emphasis on employee screening and background checks. Armored car drivers and other crew members undergo extensive training and vetting to ensure that they are trustworthy and capable of handling the job’s demands.

Despite these security measures, armored car robberies continue to occur. The Dunbar heist, in particular, highlighted some of the flaws in the industry’s security measures and the potential for insider threats. As a result, the armored car industry continues to evolve and innovate new security measures to protect against theft and ensure the safety of its crews and cargo.

The armored car industry began to take shape in the early 20th century, with the development of specially designed vehicles to transport currency and other valuables. Today, the industry is dominated by a handful of large companies that operate across the United States and around the world.

In addition to transporting cash and valuables, the armored car industry also provides a range of other services, including ATM replenishment, coin processing, and currency exchange. The industry also provides secure storage facilities for high-value items, such as jewelry and artwork.

The armored car industry operates under strict regulations and oversight from government agencies, including the Federal Reserve and the Department of Homeland Security. Armored car companies must comply with a range of security and safety standards, including vehicle maintenance and driver training requirements.

In recent years, the armored car industry has increasingly turned to technology to enhance its security measures. This includes the use of biometric authentication, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, to ensure that only authorized personnel can access the cargo. The industry is also exploring the use of drones and autonomous vehicles to transport cash and valuables in the future.

Despite the industry’s efforts to improve security, armored car robberies continue to occur. In addition to insider threats, armored car crews face risks from organized crime syndicates, street gangs, and individual criminals. As a result, the industry is constantly evolving its security measures to stay one step ahead of the criminals.

Inside the Heist

How the robbers gained access to the facility



The Dunbar armored robbery is often cited as one of the largest cash heists in US history. With nearly $19 million stolen from the armored car facility, it was a meticulously planned and executed crime that took advantage of insider knowledge and security vulnerabilities.

The robbers gained access to the facility by exploiting the insider knowledge of Allen Pace, an armored car driver who had been working at Dunbar for several years. Pace knew the company’s security protocols and procedures inside and out, and he used that knowledge to plan and execute the heist.

On the night of the robbery, Pace and his accomplices arrived at the Dunbar facility and disabled the alarm system. They then entered the vault and loaded bags of cash into a waiting van, making off with nearly $19 million in cash.

To avoid detection, the robbers used a combination of disguises and deception. They wore masks and costumes to conceal their identities and tricked security cameras into recording fake footage of them leaving the facility. They also carefully planned their escape route and employed counter-surveillance techniques to avoid police detection.

The robbery was not discovered until several hours later, when a security guard arrived for his shift and noticed that the alarm had been disabled. By that time, the robbers had already fled the scene with the stolen cash.

The aftermath of the Dunbar robbery was a complex investigation that involved numerous law enforcement agencies and led to the arrest and conviction of several suspects. It also prompted the armored car industry to review and strengthen its security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Overall, the Dunbar armored robbery is a cautionary tale of the dangers of insider threats and the importance of robust security protocols to protect against sophisticated and highly lucrative crimes. It also highlights the need for continuous monitoring and surveillance to detect and prevent such incidents before they occur.

Role of insiders in the robbery



Insiders, such as Allen Pace, an armored car driver who had been working at Dunbar for several years, had intimate knowledge of the company’s security protocols and procedures. They knew the vulnerabilities of the facility and were able to use this knowledge to plan and execute the robbery.

Pace was able to recruit several accomplices, including his sister and her boyfriend, to help carry out the heist. With their help, he was able to disable the alarm system and gain entry into the vault where the cash was stored.

The role of insiders in the Dunbar heist highlights the importance of vetting employees, monitoring their behaviour, and implementing stringent background checks. It is important for organizations to recognize the potential threat that insiders pose and take appropriate measures to prevent and detect insider threats.

This can involve implementing security measures such as access controls, video surveillance, and employee screening procedures. Regular security awareness training and drills can also help employees recognize and respond to potential threats.

In conclusion, the Dunbar armored robbery serves as a warning to organizations that insider threats are a real and present danger. By taking steps to prevent and detect insider threats, organizations can better protect themselves and their assets from such crimes.

Amount of money stolen and transportation method



After disabling the alarm system, the robbers gained entry into the vault where the cash was stored. They loaded bags of cash into a waiting van and made off with the money undetected. It is believed that the robbers used a combination of disguises and deception to avoid detection, wearing masks and costumes to conceal their identities and tricking security cameras into recording fake footage of them leaving the facility.

The transportation method used by the robbers to move the stolen cash is a subject of debate, with various theories put forth. Some believe that the robbers used a specially modified van equipped with hydraulic lifts to move the heavy bags of cash. Others speculate that the robbers used multiple vehicles to move the stolen cash and then buried it at various locations to avoid detection.

The exact method used by the robbers to transport the stolen cash remains a mystery, but what is clear is that they were able to pull off a highly sophisticated and well-planned heist that involved meticulous planning, insider knowledge, and careful execution.

The Dunbar armored robbery has since become a cautionary tale for the armored car industry, highlighting the importance of robust security measures to prevent such incidents. The incident prompted the industry to review and strengthen its security protocols to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, the Dunbar armored robbery was a highly sophisticated heist that involved the theft of nearly $19 million in cash. The robbers were able to get away with such a massive amount of cash due to insider knowledge and security vulnerabilities. The method used to transport the stolen cash remains a mystery, but the incident has had a lasting impact on the armored car industry and serves as a reminder of the importance of strong security measures.

The Aftermath

Law enforcement response and the manhunt for the robbers

After the Dunbar armored robbery, law enforcement agencies launched a massive manhunt to track down the robbers and recover the stolen cash. The FBI took the lead in the investigation and worked closely with local law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and track down leads.

The investigation quickly identified several suspects, including some with prior criminal records and links to the armored car industry. The FBI utilized a range of investigative techniques, including surveillance, wiretaps, and interviews, to gather evidence and build a case against the suspects.

The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of several individuals, including the mastermind behind the heist, Allen Pace. Pace was a former employee of Dunbar Armored and had used his insider knowledge to plan and execute the robbery.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement agencies were able to recover a significant amount of the stolen cash. The exact amount recovered is unclear, with estimates ranging from $8 million to $10 million. However, a large portion of the stolen cash remains unaccounted for, and the fate of the missing money remains a mystery.

The investigation and manhunt for the robbers involved cooperation and coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The success of the investigation and arrests are credited to the combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved.

The Dunbar armored robbery serves as a reminder of the critical role that law enforcement agencies play in investigating and solving complex criminal cases. The investigation and subsequent arrests demonstrate the importance of collaboration and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the use of advanced investigative techniques to solve such high-profile cases.

In conclusion, the law enforcement response to the Dunbar armored robbery involved a massive manhunt to track down the robbers and recover the stolen cash. The investigation and subsequent arrests were a result of the combined efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The success of the investigation serves as a reminder of the critical role that law enforcement plays in solving complex criminal cases.

Capture and prosecution of perpetrators



After the Dunbar armored robbery, the capture and prosecution of the perpetrators became a top priority for law enforcement agencies. The investigation led to the arrest of several individuals, including the mastermind behind the heist, Allen Pace.

Pace was a former employee of Dunbar Armored and had used his insider knowledge to plan and execute the robbery. He was arrested in 1997, two years after the robbery, and charged with conspiracy to commit bank larceny, bank larceny, and other related offenses.

In addition to Pace, several other individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the robbery. Among them were his sister, Michelle, who helped him plan the robbery, and other former employees of Dunbar Armored who provided inside information and assistance.

The prosecution of the perpetrators was a complex and lengthy process. The trial lasted for several weeks and involved dozens of witnesses and thousands of pages of evidence. The prosecution presented a strong case against the defendants, highlighting the evidence of their involvement in the robbery.

In 1998, Allen Pace was found guilty on all counts and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. His sister, Michelle, was also found guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Other individuals involved in the robbery were also found guilty and received prison sentences ranging from five to 20 years. The prosecution of the perpetrators sent a strong message that such criminal activities will not go unpunished, and those responsible will be brought to justice.

The successful prosecution of the perpetrators of the Dunbar armored robbery was a result of the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies and the justice system. The investigation and prosecution demonstrate the importance of collaboration and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the use of advanced investigative techniques to solve such high-profile cases.

In conclusion, the capture and prosecution of the perpetrators of the Dunbar armored robbery involved a complex and lengthy process, which eventually led to the conviction and sentencing of several individuals, including the mastermind behind the heist, Allen Pace. The successful prosecution of the perpetrators highlights the importance of collaboration and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the justice system in solving complex criminal cases.

Impact on the industry and security measures



The Dunbar armored robbery, being one of the largest cash heists in the history of the United States, had a significant impact on the armored car industry and the security measures in place. It revealed vulnerabilities in the security protocols of the industry, prompting a re-evaluation and strengthening of the existing security measures.

Following the robbery, armored car companies increased the security measures and protocols in place to ensure the safety of their employees and the protection of the assets they transport. The industry invested in advanced technology and equipment, such as GPS tracking systems, video surveillance, and bullet-resistant vehicles, to improve the security of their operations.

Moreover, the robbery highlighted the importance of hiring trustworthy and reliable personnel, and companies have since become more vigilant in their background checks and employee screening processes. They have also increased the frequency and intensity of training programs to educate employees on the risks of theft and to ensure that they are familiar with the latest security protocols.

The Dunbar robbery also led to changes in the regulations governing the industry. The Federal Reserve System, which regulates the transportation of cash and other valuable assets, established new guidelines for the armored car companies to follow. These guidelines include mandatory background checks and drug testing for employees, regular vehicle maintenance checks, and the use of tamper-proof bags for transporting currency.

Furthermore, the robbery prompted banks and other financial institutions to reassess their relationships with armored car companies. Many institutions now conduct regular security audits and evaluations of their security protocols to ensure that they are adequately protected.

In conclusion, the Dunbar armored robbery had a significant impact on the armored car industry and security measures in place. It revealed the vulnerabilities in the industry’s security protocols, leading to a re-evaluation and strengthening of the existing measures. The industry invested in advanced technology and equipment, and increased their screening and training programs to improve the safety and security of their operations. The robbery also led to changes in regulations governing the industry and prompted financial institutions to reassess their relationships with armored car companies.

Lessons Learned

Analysis of security flaws and employee screening

The Dunbar armored robbery exposed critical security flaws in the armored car industry, and highlighted the need for better employee screening and training. The perpetrators of the robbery were able to exploit several vulnerabilities in the security protocols of the Dunbar facility, allowing them to gain access and steal the large sum of money.

One significant flaw was the lack of security cameras and alarms in the facility. The robbers were able to enter the building undetected and move freely inside the premises, despite the presence of security guards. The absence of cameras and alarms made it difficult for law enforcement to identify the suspects and apprehend them.

Another vulnerability was the lack of strict employee screening and background checks. The robbers were able to recruit several individuals with prior criminal records and questionable backgrounds to help them execute the heist. Some of these individuals had previously worked for Dunbar or other armored car companies, and had inside knowledge of the company’s operations and security protocols.

The Dunbar robbery emphasized the importance of strict employee screening and background checks for the armored car industry. Companies must ensure that their employees have no criminal history, and that they are trustworthy and reliable. This screening process should include thorough background checks, drug testing, and psychological evaluations.

Furthermore, companies must provide extensive training and ongoing education to their employees on the latest security protocols, techniques, and best practices. This training should include identifying potential security threats, recognizing suspicious behavior, and responding to emergencies.

In conclusion, the Dunbar armored robbery exposed significant security flaws in the armored car industry, particularly the lack of security cameras and alarms in facilities, and the inadequate employee screening and background checks. The industry must prioritize security measures and invest in technology and equipment to strengthen their security protocols. They must also implement strict employee screening and training programs to ensure the safety of their operations and employees.

Changes in industry and security measures



The Dunbar armored robbery was a wake-up call for the armored car industry, prompting a significant shift in security measures and protocols to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Following the robbery, many armored car companies implemented stricter security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras and alarms in their facilities. This helped to deter potential criminals and provided law enforcement with valuable footage to aid in investigations.

In addition to technology upgrades, the industry also made changes in employee screening and training. Companies began to implement more rigorous background checks, including criminal history checks and drug testing, and increased their focus on psychological evaluations. Employee training programs were also revamped to emphasize the importance of identifying potential threats and responding to emergencies.



The armored car industry also began to invest in armored vehicles with enhanced security features, such as reinforced doors and bulletproof glass. These improvements have made it more difficult for criminals to break into vehicles and steal cash.



Moreover, the industry has increased collaboration with law enforcement agencies to improve intelligence sharing and response times. The armored car companies have formed partnerships with law enforcement agencies to enhance their ability to investigate and prevent crimes, and to respond effectively in case of an incident.



In addition to these industry-wide changes, the Dunbar robbery has also led to increased public awareness of the risks associated with transporting large amounts of cash. Many businesses have started to adopt alternative methods of payment, such as electronic transfers and online banking, to minimize the risk of cash-based crimes.



In conclusion, the Dunbar armored robbery sparked significant changes in the armored car industry, leading to increased security measures, improved employee screening and training, and better collaboration with law enforcement agencies. These changes have made it more difficult for criminals to target armored car companies and transport large amounts of cash. As technology and security measures continue to evolve, the industry will need to remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent future crimes.

Conclusion

Lasting impact on industry and criminal justice system



The Dunbar armored robbery had a lasting impact on both the armored car industry and the criminal justice system. It was a high-profile case that highlighted the vulnerabilities in the industry’s security measures, and the sophisticated methods employed by organized criminal groups.

The robbery led to significant changes in the armored car industry, including increased security measures, employee screening and training, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. These changes have made it more difficult for criminals to target armored car companies and transport large amounts of cash.

However, the Dunbar robbery also exposed flaws in the criminal justice system, particularly in the area of plea bargaining. Of the 24 individuals implicated in the crime, only a handful were convicted and sentenced to prison. Some of the defendants were able to negotiate plea deals, receiving reduced sentences in exchange for providing information about the crime or their co-conspirators.

The handling of the Dunbar case raised concerns about the effectiveness of plea bargaining in complex criminal cases, and the potential for individuals to receive lenient sentences despite their involvement in serious crimes. This has sparked a broader debate about the role of plea bargaining in the criminal justice system, and whether it serves justice or undermines it.

Furthermore, the Dunbar robbery highlighted the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels. The investigation involved multiple agencies and jurisdictions, and coordination was crucial in piecing together the evidence and identifying the perpetrators. This case underscored the importance of information sharing and cooperation among law enforcement agencies to successfully solve complex criminal cases.

Overall, the Dunbar armored robbery had a lasting impact on the armored car industry and the criminal justice system. While the industry has taken steps to improve security measures and prevent similar incidents, the case also exposed weaknesses in the criminal justice system that need to be addressed to ensure justice is served. It has also demonstrated the importance of collaboration and coordination among law enforcement agencies to successfully investigate and prosecute complex criminal cases.

Reflection on lessons learned and future potential for heists



The Dunbar armored robbery serves as a cautionary tale and offers several important lessons for the future of the industry and law enforcement agencies. Here are some reflections on the lessons learned from the Dunbar heist and the potential for future heists:

