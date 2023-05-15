U.S. Virgin Islands issued subpoena to Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein case

Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the “Choose France” Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris on May 15, 2023.

The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Tesla CEO Elon Musk seeking documents as part of that government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over sex trafficking by the bank’s longtime customer Jeffrey Epstein, a court filing revealed Monday.

That filing said the Virgin Islands has tried since late April to serve Musk with the subpoena, which was issued because Epstein “may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk as a client to JPMorgan.

The USVI hired an investigative firm to try to locate an address from Musk, and also contacted one of the CEO’s lawyers, who in the past has waived the requirement of him being personally served with legal documents in past federal cases, according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

“The Government contacted Mr. Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority,” the filing said.

The Virgin Islands asked Judge Jed Rakoff to authorize the government to serve Musk with the subpoena through so-called alternative service, which can includes taking out an advertisement alerting him to legal the demand for documents.

CNBC has reached out to request comment via email from Musk, who in addition to being CEO of Tesla is head of SpaceX and Twitter CEO by e-mail.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.